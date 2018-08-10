Imran Khan to take oath as Pakistan prime minister on 18 August, says PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will take over as prime minister on 18 August and Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

Javed Khan, Additional Information Secretary of PTI, said the members of Imran Khan's 1992 World Cup winning team have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

A similar announcement regarding inviting Indian cricketers and celebrities to the ceremony had earlier been made by PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry. However, it was later said that Khan had opted for an austere ceremony and decided against inviting foreign dignitaries and celebrities to the planned oath-taking.

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the National Assembly for 13 August during which newly-elected members will take oath of their office. Elections for the speaker, deputy speaker and the Leader of the House will take place.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said: "Imran will be elected prime minister of the country within the first round of vote in the Parliament." He further claimed that his party has the support of 180 members in National Assembly.

Meanwhile, parties allied against the PTI, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, have decided to field their own candidates for prime minister and National Assembly Speaker.