You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Imran Khan to take oath as Pakistan prime minister on 18 August, says PTI

World Indo-Asian News Service Aug 10, 2018 20:34:22 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will take over as prime minister on 18 August and Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

Javed Khan, Additional Information Secretary of PTI, said the members of Imran Khan's 1992 World Cup winning team have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

File image of PTI chief Imran Khan. AP

File image of PTI chief Imran Khan. AP

A similar announcement regarding inviting Indian cricketers and celebrities to the ceremony had earlier been made by PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry. However, it was later said that Khan had opted for an austere ceremony and decided against inviting foreign dignitaries and celebrities to the planned oath-taking.

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the National Assembly for 13 August during which newly-elected members will take oath of their office. Elections for the speaker, deputy speaker and the Leader of the House will take place.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said: "Imran will be elected prime minister of the country within the first round of vote in the Parliament." He further claimed that his party has the support of 180 members in National Assembly.

Meanwhile, parties allied against the PTI, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, have decided to field their own candidates for prime minister and National Assembly Speaker.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 20:34 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores