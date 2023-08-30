Imran Khan to remain in jail as court extends judicial remand in cypher case till 13 September

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, whose 3-years sentence in Toshakhana case was suspended by the Islamabad High court, will have to remain in judicial custody till 13 September in connection with the cipher case.

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s judicial custody. The hearing of the case was held at the Attock District Jail.

Khan has been inside the Attock district jail since 5 August after his conviction in the Toshakhana case. His sentence was suspended by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, but he was not allowed to walk free, as the judge hearing the cipher case ordered that 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician be kept in prison and produced for hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in the Punjab province to conduct the hearing, issued the order in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.

The hearing of the case took place at Attock District Jail following approval by the Law ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior ministry.

According to a report by Geo News , Judge Zulqernain extended judicial remand till September 13, meaning that Khan will remain in jail.

Khan’s five-member legal team headed by Advocate Salman Safdar attended the court hearing in the prison, the report said.

Initially the team was denied access, but was later allowed to enter and meet Khan inside the jail.

Khan’s close aide and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in custody in the same case.

What is Cipher case?

Imran Khan has been booked under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act. He was accused of misusing a confidential diplomatic cable (cipher) from Pakistan’s embassy in the US and for making its contents public.

The case launched earlier this month alleged that Khan and others were involved in the violation of the secret laws of the country.

Qureshi will also be produced at the judicial complex in relation to the cipher case on Wednesday after his two-day remand is completed, the sources said.

With inputs from agencies