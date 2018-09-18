You are here:
Imran Khan to make first foreign visit as Pakistan prime minister, will visit Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss bilateral ties

Sep 18, 2018

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates from Tuesday at the invitation of the two countries leaderships, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

It will be the prime minister's first foreign visit since he took office in August. Khan will be accompanied by the foreign minister, the finance minister and his commerce adviser, the Foreign Ministry said.

File image of Imran Khan. Reuters

Khan is expected to call on Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and hold a bilateral meeting with crown prince on bilateral ties, the ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistani delegation will also proceed to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE on Wednesday. The two sides will discuss issues of bilateral interests, according to the statement


