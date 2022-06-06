Imran Khan to be arrested once protective bail expires, says Pakistan's minister
Pakistan Court granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond, ahead of PTI's second long march to Islamabad
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who was granted three-week transit bail on June 2, would be arrested by the security officials deployed outside his Bani Gala residence, country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said.
Peshawar High Court (PHC) on June 2 granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Pakistani rupees 50,000, ahead of PTI's second long march to Islamabad.
Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan has been charged in over two dozens of cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation, The News International reported.
The Minister said that the security officials deployed outside the Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence would arrest him on the expiry of his protective bail granted by the court.
"How one can become a head of political party in a democratic society who instigates people and have complete disregard of moral and democratic values, terming his opponents traitors?" he questioned, as per the publication.
The Interior Minister said that they welcome Imran Khan to Islamabad and that security is being provided to him as per the law.
Late Saturday night, the Islamabad police had said that in view of Imran Khan's expected return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala has been beefed up.
"In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert," said the police.
