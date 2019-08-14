Imran Khan to address nation from Muzaffarabad on Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day at 10.30 am IST today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan. The special session will be held in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday at 10.30 am IST.

During his visit to occupied-Kashmir, the prime minister is also scheduled to meet senior leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference there, Dawn News reported.

On the directives of the prime minister, it has been decided that a big rally would be staged in Islamabad over the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan's visit to occupied-Kashmir comes in the backdrop of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India's historic move rattled Pakistan which followingly undertook a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas.