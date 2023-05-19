Imran Khan should condemn 9 May mayhem publicly, says Pakistan President Arif Alvi
Pakistan President Alvi has asked former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to publicly condemn the 9 May violence and called for strict action against miscreants responsible for attacking government buildings and military sites following the PTI chief's arrest
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has asked former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to publicly condemn the violence that took place on 9 May and called for strict action against the miscreants responsible for attacking government buildings and military sites following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s arrest.
In an interview on Geo News’ ‘Capital Talk’ programme, the president advocated for prosecuting miscreants responsible for the 9 May violence.
He also said that the PTI chief did not oppose General Asim Munir, the COAS of the Army.
Following Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, violent protests broke out across Pakistan in which thousands of workers from the former prime minister’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were detained.
Pakistan’s army said that the day will be remembered as a “dark chapter” in history as PTI chief supporters stormed army installations. Earlier, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir said that “planned and orchestrated tragic incidents” of May 9 will never be allowed again at any cost.
“No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan,” Asim Munir said.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Punjab interim government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of Khan.
Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference, said: “30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park.”
The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.
The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to Imran Khan till 8 June in cases registered against him.
With inputs from agencies
