Imran Khan says war between India and Pakistan was averted due to 'timely and correct decisions'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said tensions with India had eased, adding that war was averted because of "timely and correct decisions." "It was because of timely and correct decisions that war was averted," Khan said at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meeting on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

Meanwhile, speaking at the National Assembly today, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked about Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release. "It was discussed and we did it in Pakistan's interest. We thought by doing that, we would be sending a message of de-escalation and that message went loud and clear," Qureshi said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs had earlier claimed that tensions "appear to be de-escalating" between India and Pakistan as well.

Tensions have been soaring between the two neighbours following the Pulwama terror attack, the responsibility of which has been taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). India lost over 40 CRPF personnel when a JeM operative targetted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February.

There has been intense global pressure against Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and terror outfits after India mounted a diplomatic campaign in this regard. Notwithstanding the heightened tensions, India and Pakistan will be holding the first meeting to discuss and finalise modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor at the Attari-Wagah on 14 March. Following this, the Indian delegation is due to visit Islamabad on 28 March, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

