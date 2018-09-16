Imran Khan says decentralisation of power key to ensuring strong local governance in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the transfer of powers to grass root level is the key priority to ensure a strong local governance system.
In a meeting focusing on local government system in Islamabad, Khan underlined that the public empowerment in a local bodies system can be the best form of governance. He added that people should take their own decisions, without which a strong local government system in Pakistan will not be realised, Radio Pakistan reported.
The cricketer-turned-politician stated that local governance will be made functional on the lines of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Khan had formed a committee to put forth a proposal for a new local government system within a week, which will be scrutinised and presented before the provincial assemblies to initiate the required legislation procedure within a month, according to The Dawn.
Decentralisation of power was PTI's main poll plank in the run-up to the 25 July general elections. Khan had said that the previous practice of centralisation of power did not give the people of the country much say in government affairs.
