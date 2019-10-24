Imran Khan refuses to resign ahead of anti-govt protests planned by JUI-F, claims march is agenda-based

Islamabad: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not resign under pressure from the opposition Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which intends to launch an anti-government protest named 'Azadi March' later this month.

In a meeting with senior journalists and analysts, Khan said that he sees a conspiracy behind JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's protest which he said is driven by a certain agenda, reported Geo news.

"There is no question of my resignation and I will not resign. Dharna is agenda-based, and it has foreign support," Khan said at the meeting.

"I don't understand what Maulana's problem is," he added. "I don't understand the agenda of the opposition."

The Azadi March has been announced by the JUI-F chief in a bid to topple the government, which Rehman says came to power through "fake elections".

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to let the march proceed as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached, reported Dawn.

