You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Imran Khan nominates PTI leader Mehmud Khan as new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister

World Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 21:44:17 IST

Peshawar: Pakistan's prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan has nominated a relatively newcomer in politics Mehmud Khan as the new chief minister of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Mehmud, who is from Swat district, won the provincial Assembly seat PK-9 from Swat in the 25 July general elections.

PTI leader Mehmud Khan with party chief Imran Khan. Facebook/Mahmoodkhanswat

PTI leader Mehmud Khan with party chief Imran Khan. Facebook/Mahmoodkhanswat

"Chairman PTI and prime minister-designate Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) said in a tweet.

The announcement has ended days of speculation about the party's choice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI acquired a two-thirds majority.

Mehmud was minister for irrigation and sports in the previous PTI government (2013-18) which was led by Pervez Khattak.

Born in 1972, Mehmud was picked by Khan ahead of Pervez Khan, Asad Qaisar and Atif Khan considered very close to the PTI chief.

Mehmud is also the PTI president of Malakand Division and is credited with the party's huge success in the region.

Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on 25 July.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 21:44 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores