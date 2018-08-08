Imran Khan nominates PTI leader Mehmud Khan as new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister

Peshawar: Pakistan's prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan has nominated a relatively newcomer in politics Mehmud Khan as the new chief minister of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Mehmud, who is from Swat district, won the provincial Assembly seat PK-9 from Swat in the 25 July general elections.

"Chairman PTI and prime minister-designate Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) said in a tweet.

The announcement has ended days of speculation about the party's choice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI acquired a two-thirds majority.

Mehmud was minister for irrigation and sports in the previous PTI government (2013-18) which was led by Pervez Khattak.

Born in 1972, Mehmud was picked by Khan ahead of Pervez Khan, Asad Qaisar and Atif Khan considered very close to the PTI chief.

Mehmud is also the PTI president of Malakand Division and is credited with the party's huge success in the region.

Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on 25 July.