'Imran Khan is hiding 30-40 terrorists at his Lahore house, has 24 hours to hand them over'

A 24-hour deadline has been given to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan by the interim government in Punjab province to handover all “30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge” at his residence in Lahore.

“PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course,” said Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir.

Referring to the May 9 protesters as ‘terrorists’, Mir said that the government was aware of their presence at Khan’s Zaman Park residence as it had credible intelligence reports.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” Mir was quoted as saying, adding that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

Geo-fencing is a technology that allows the movements of a person, vehicle, etc. to be recorded or limited using satellite signals.

Recalling the recent violent protests in the country following the arrest of ousted prime minister Khan, Mir alleged that “The PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest [of Imran Khan].”

The arrest of Khan, 70, on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Mir also alleged that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year under a set plan.

The interim information minister said that the government has adopted a “zero tolerance policy” towards violence and interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a “free hand” to the Punjab Police to deal with “arsonists”, the report said.

“Several arsonists were in touch with people inside Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House. They will be made an example so that no one will carry out such an act in the future,” Mir said.

“Those who have been arrested so far are being fully scrutinised. Cases are being forwarded after 100 per cent confirmation [of their involvement],” he said.

He said the government has decided that the attackers of military installations will be tried in military courts as an official announcement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Pakistan’s National Security Committee endorsed the decision reached at the corps commanders’ meeting to try the “attackers” under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.