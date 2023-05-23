Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi granted bails in different cases

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was on Tuesday granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in eight cases pertaining to the violence at the Judicial Complex, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, secured bail in the Al Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan’s interim bail was extended till June 8 and Bushra Bibi was given bail till May 31. Earlier in the day, she filed a plea with the court, seeking bail to prevent her arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PTI chief is also expected to appear before the NAB in Islamabad later in the day in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan and his wife first appeared before the accountability court to seek a protective bail for Bushra Bibi, whose bail in the graft case expired on May 23, to avoid her arrest in case.

The court approved her bail till May 31 against surety bonds worth PKR 500,000.

Later on, the two went to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) — housed in the same judicial complex as the accountability court — where the former PM’s lawyer filed a plea for his bail, Geo News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.