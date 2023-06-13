Imran Khan has 'NO' evidence against Pakistan Army officials

Imran Khan, who has been levelling serious allegations against senior Pakistan Army officials ever since he was outsted as the prime minister last year, has now admitted that he has no proof to support his claims.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made the statement on Monday during an appearance before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing his allegations against top military officials, Geo News reported.

He was interrogated at the office of Islamabad Police DIG (operations).

During his interrogation, contents of the FIR were read out and video clips were shown to the ex-pm regarding his allegations against the military officials, including devising a plan to kill him, Geo News reported.

“Do (you) own clips?” the JIT asked Imran Khan, who replied, “Yes.”

Asked whether he has any proof regarding his allegations against army officers, he replied, “No.”

He further stated that the senior army officer did not directly threaten him.

“Then why (you) level allegations?” asked the JIT. In reply, Khan said, “Someone told me.”

However, he noted that he does not have any proof or evidence to support his claim.

After the interrogation, the former PM said: “I own all my (video) clips; now I need to go.”

(With inputs from agencies)

