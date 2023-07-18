Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi summoned over 'illegal' marriage

A court in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Tuesday declared a case against the “illegal” marriage of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi admissible and issued summons to them.

Announcing the verdict, reserved a day earlier, the judge issued notices to the couple, summoning them on July 20, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan remanded the case to a civil judge. Further another civil court’s verdict declaring a petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible was dismissed.

In the petition, filed by Muhammad Hanif, it has been claimed that Bushra Bibi divorced her former husband in November 2017 and married Khan on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her iddat period had not ended, “which is against the Sharia and Muslim norms.”

The statements of Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who conducted the marriage between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry — Imran Khan’s close friend and one of the witnesses at the wedding — were submitted in the court.

Despite knowing everything, Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during her iddat (the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her), according to Saeed.

Earlier, Saeed in a statement said he had solemnised Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018, over the assurance of a woman claiming to be the former first lady’s sister, Geo News reported.

“Then the former premier contacted me again on February 2018 and requested me to solemnise his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against the Shariah,” Saeed said.

He claimed that Bushra Bibi’s Iddat did not end at the first time when the Nikah was solemnised.

Further, he quoted the former Pakistani PM as saying that Bushra Bibi had been divorced on November 2017 and that there was a “prediction” that the PTI chairman would become the prime minister of Pakistan if he married Bushra Bibi, the report said.

Imran Khan’s first Nikah was illegal, which had been solemnised based on the “prediction,” Saeed said.

(With inputs from agencies)