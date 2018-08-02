You are here:
Imran Khan becomes seventh most followed world leader on Twitter, pips Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron

World FP Staff Aug 02, 2018 17:59:47 IST

Pakistan prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has become the seventh most followed world leader on Twitter, according to several media reports.

Imran, who is set to take the oath of office on 11 August, has 8.17 million followers on the social media site and has pipped Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (4.26 million followers), French prime minister Emmanuel Macron (3.2 million followers) and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (1.4 million followers), The News reported.

File photo of PTI chief Imran Khan. Reuters

US president Donald Trump tops the Twitter list with  53.4 million followers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in second place with 43.3 million followers on the networking site. Pope Francis is the third most followed world leader with 17.7 million followers, reported Geo News.


