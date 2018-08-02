Imran Khan becomes seventh most followed world leader on Twitter, pips Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron

Pakistan prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has become the seventh most followed world leader on Twitter, according to several media reports.

Imran, who is set to take the oath of office on 11 August, has 8.17 million followers on the social media site and has pipped Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (4.26 million followers), French prime minister Emmanuel Macron (3.2 million followers) and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (1.4 million followers), The News reported.

US president Donald Trump tops the Twitter list with 53.4 million followers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in second place with 43.3 million followers on the networking site. Pope Francis is the third most followed world leader with 17.7 million followers, reported Geo News.