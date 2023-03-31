Imran Khan ashamed at visiting Moscow, meeting Putin just before Ukraine invasion? Seems so

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that his visit to Vladimir Putin in Russia before its invasion of Ukraine was “bad timing”. The PTI supremo said he visited Moscow last year as there were strong economic arguments at the time “to mend fences” with the country.

Khan visited Moscow on 23-24 February. It was first official state visit by a Pakistani head government in two decades. Also, he was the last world leader to visit Putin ahead of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Will Imran Khan visit Russia again as PM?

In an interview to Independent, Khan was asked whether he would meet Putin again if in power, considering Pakistan’s economic crisis and the neighboring India purchasing cheap Russian oil and gas since Ukraine war.

He disagreed and said, “Going right now would mean that I’m basically endorsing what Russia has done.”

If Khan returns to power, he will have to deal with a dire economic situation. The country’s inflation has hit 47 per cent and there have been delays to a long-sought International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. The country is also still struggling to recover from last year’s devastating floods which caused $15bn in economic losses.

Does Imran Khan condemn Putin’s action?

Asked if he condemns Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Khan said, “My whole thing is that countries like us can’t afford to be partisan, we should be neutral. Our main concern is our own people.”

Ousted Pakistan PM, Khan, who sustained bullet injuries in an assassination attempt in November last year during a rally in Punjab province, began his political campaign almost after five months. He recently addressed a rally in Lahore where he had to speak from behind a bulletproof screen.

He revealed that his right leg has suffered potentially long-lasting damage as a result of the assassination attempt.

“I have had more problems with the impact of the nerve damage than the bullet wounds. I still can’t walk properly, I still don’t have proper sensation in my right foot. That’s a lasting effect, which the doctor says eventually with time will heal, will go away,” Khan said.

