Imran Khan angered China, ruined Pakistan economy: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Imran Khan had ‘angered’ China and ruined Pakistan’s economy, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sharif criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman while addressing a ceremony after laying foundation stones of different projects in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

Due to faulty policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, friendly nations like China were displeased, Sharif said.

“No one can imagine, how much Imran Khan had ‘angered’ China and ruined the country’s economy,” he added.

He further claimed that Imran Khan brought disrespect to Pakistan after selling out the ‘precious gifts’ donated by foreign leaders. “They gave these precious gifts as sign of fraternal ties, but the former ruler sold them out in open markets”, he stated.

“Pakistan suffered a whopping loss of about USD 30 billion due to floods and these woes were multiplied by global inflation and recession, Russia and Ukraine conflict and exorbitant price of gas and oil at the international market,” he added.

