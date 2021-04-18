Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny 'could die at any moment', says his doctor
Navalny is in the third week of his hunger strike in protest against Russian authorities' refusal to let his personal physicians to visit him in prison
Moscow: A doctor for imprisoned Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.
Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said on Saturday that test results he received from Navalny's family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys. "Our patient could die at any moment," he said in a Facebook post.
Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that "action must be taken immediately."
Navalny is Russian president Vladimir Putin's most visible and adamant opponent.
His personal physicians have not been allowed to see him in prison. He went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let them visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia's state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.
Navalny was arrested on 17 January when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from Soviet nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied any involvement and even questioned whether Navalny was poisoned, which was confirmed by several European laboratories.
Asked about Navalny's worsening condition, US president Joe Biden told reporters Saturday: "It's totally, totally unfair and totally inappropriate."
Navalny was ordered to serve two-and-a-half years in prison on the grounds that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence he had been given for a fraud conviction in a case that Navalny says was politically motivated.
also read
US poised to announce sanctions on Russia following federal agencies’ hack, election interference
In the SolarWinds breach, Russian hackers were believed to have infected software with malicious code, to access the networks of at least nine US agencies
Russian feminist artist put on trial on charges of disseminating pornography; rights groups declare her a political prisoner
Yulia Tsvetkova ran a children’s theater and was a vocal advocate of feminism and LGBT rights.
All US adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by 19 April, announces President Joe Biden
Biden also said that 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since his inauguration on 20 January