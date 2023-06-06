IMF's Gita Gopinath warns of 'substantial disruptions' in job markets caused by artificial intelligence

According to the Financial Times, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has warned of “substantial disruptions in labour markets” caused by generative artificial intelligence and has urged governments to immediately establish laws to control the technology.

“We need governments, we need institutions and we need policymakers to move quickly on all fronts, in terms of regulation, but also in terms of preparing for probably substantial disruptions in labour markets,” Gopinath told the Financial Times in an interview.

She also pushed for governments to strengthen “social safety nets” for people impacted by AI adoption, as well as tax laws that do not reward corporations that replace labour with machines.

Gopinath cautioned policymakers to be careful in case some corporations emerge with an unassailable position in the new technology.

“You don’t want to have supersized companies with huge amounts of data and computing power that have an unfair advantage,” Gopinath told the newspaper.

