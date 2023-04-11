IMF reduces India's growth forecast for current fiscal year
The IMF predicted global real GDP growth of 2.8% for 2023 and 3% for 2024 in its Global Economic Outlook, a substantial drop from 3.4% growth in 2022 because of stricter monetary policies
New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted on Tuesday that India’s economy will expand by 5.9% in the current fiscal year, but it also issued a warning that the banking system’s instability may harm global growth.
The IMF predicted global real GDP growth of 2.8% for 2023 and 3% for 2024 in its Global Economic Outlook, a substantial drop from 3.4% growth in 2022 because of stricter monetary policies.
“With the recent increase in financial market volatility, the fog around the world economic outlook has thickened,” the IMF said as it and the World Bank launched spring meetings this week in Washington.
In the 2023–24 fiscal year, the IMF projected that India’s GDP would expand by 5.9%, which was 0.2% less than its January projection and significantly less than the 6.5% growth rate that the Indian central bank had predicted.
also read
IMF chief calls on central banks around the world to continue fighting inflation
Since last year, central banks have been hiking their benchmark lending rates to combat inflation, which has reached levels not seen in many nations, including the US, in decades
Canada to lend another $2.4-billion to Ukraine this year
Canada has so far has provided more than 8 billion Canadian dollar loan to Kyiv since the war began on 24 February last year
World Bank slashes India's GDP to 6.3%
"The main reason for the downgrade of the forecast is weak consumption, and also tightening of fiscal policies, and especially tightening of the current expenditure by the government," said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia