Last Minute Relief: IMF saves cash-strapped Pakistan from default

Call it an Eid gift or a last-minute relief, Pakistan has been saved by the International Monetary Fund from default. Global lender, IMF, and the south Asian nation have reached a staff level agreement on a US $3 billion standby agreement just hours ahead of expiry on Friday.

The funds would offer some respite to Pakistan which has been battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

For the unversed, a total of $4 billion have already been released.

Relief for cash-strapped Pakistan

An IMF team led by Nathan Porter held in person and virtual meetings with the Pakistani authorities to discuss a new financing engagement for Pakistan under an IMF Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

At the conclusion of the mission, Porter in a statement said, “I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion or 111 percent of Pakistan’s IMF quota).”

“The new SBA builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 EFF-supported program which expires end-June. This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, which is expected to consider this request by mid-July,” Porter added.

“Given these challenges, the new SBA would provide a policy anchor and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead,” Porter said.

Today’s decision of IMF was long awaited by Pakistan which is teetering on the brink of default.

Pakistan has had a tumultuous track record with IMF with the current loan program that started in 2019 stalling multiple times.

Before the agreement, Islamabad was racing against time to unlock at least $1.1 billion under the lender’s ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019. The programme was scheduled to expire on 30 June.

Hours ahead of the announcement of the pact, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had told Reuters that a staff-level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the IMF is very close and expected in the next 24 hours.

“We are very close to signing a staff level agreement with the IMF,” Dar said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.