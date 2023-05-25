World

IMF approves $3.5 billion loan agreement for cash-strapped Ivory Coast

The move will help the country tackle the 'triple shocks' of the Covid-19 pandemic, global monetary tightening, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the statement from the IMF.

FP Staff May 25, 2023 09:48:23 IST
IMF approves $3.5 billion loan agreement for cash-strapped Ivory Coast

In order to help the country tackle financial challenges and assist with its economic transformation, the fund announced Wednesday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) executives have approved a $3.5 billion loan agreement for Ivory Coast.

The 40-month arrangement will “help support the country’s transformation towards upper-middle income status” over the medium term while preserving macroeconomic stability, the IMF said in a statement.

Referring to the country by its francophone name, IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura in a statement on Thursday said that consecutive global shocks have strained Cote d’Ivoire’s public finances as well as regional reserves.

Related Articles

Indian

Indian economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2024: UN

Indian

G7 to vow to diversify global supply chains to address bank regulatory gaps

Getting the loan in full will be contingent on the West African nation making structural changes to its economy, which is squeezed by a global downturn and the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine.

The program will help the country tackle the “triple shocks” of the Covid-19 pandemic, global monetary tightening, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the statement from the IMF.

The key target of the program’s reform agenda, meanwhile, is domestic revenue mobilization, which the IMF said was central to preserving fiscal and debt sustainability, and would help generate the “fiscal space” needed to allow for deeper economic transformation.

The first tranche of the loan worth close to $500 million will be made immediately available to the Ivorian authorities to support the budget, the IMF said.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 25, 2023 09:48:23 IST

TAGS:

also read

How Pakistan's worsening political situation dampens hopes for aid from the IMF
Explainers

How Pakistan's worsening political situation dampens hopes for aid from the IMF

Pakistan's rupee has lost nearly 50 per cent over the past 12 months. On Wednesday, the currency tumbled some two per cent to a fresh record low of 290 to the dollar. The latest political crisis engulfing Pakistan is eroding hopes to get its much-needed programme with the IMF back on track soon

Explained: How a US debt default would affect the global economy
Explainers

Explained: How a US debt default would affect the global economy

The repercussions of a first-ever default on the US federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Experts say that 'no corner of the global economy would be spared'

Sri Lanka must complete debt restructuring process by September, reiterates IMF
World

Sri Lanka must complete debt restructuring process by September, reiterates IMF

The IMF extended a roughly $3 billion rescue facility to debt-ridden Sri Lanka on March 20, helping to stabilise the country's economy following a disastrous economic crisis last year