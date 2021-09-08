The photo portrays a candid spirit of boldness from a woman which has now impressed the world.

As the Taliban have evolved from militant force to governing power, Afghanistan’s Kabul city is witnessing a number of protests over the past week. In one such instance, an Afghan woman was snapped looking face to face at an armed Taliban man in one of the many compelling images that have emerged from a recent protest in the capital.

Reuters have captured a photo of a gun sharply aimed at an Afghan woman while the lady stares at the man fearlessly. The image was shared by Zahra Rahimi, a Tolo News journalist, who captioned the photo saying, “An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest”.

An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest.

Photo: @Reuters

This image repeats the defining photo of a lone man boldly blocking tanks at China's Tiananmen Square in the year 1989.

During the protest, the Taliban had fired shots to scare people who had gathered at several rallies on the streets of Kabul. According to reports, around three rallies were held lately in an unprecedented show of defiance against the Taliban. Among the few rallies, one was led by women outside the Pakistan embassy.

Over the past week, a large number of protests have occurred across the country as Afghans are fearing a repeat of the Taliban's earlier cruel regime where people were publicly executed in stadiums in front of a large crowd.

Meanwhile, there are numerous videos on social media showing a large group of people marching on the streets, holding up banners, and chanting slogans. While all this is being watched by armed Taliban members. Check out one of the videos below:

Women continue their protest in Kabul for the third day in row. Today, their protest started from Dasht-e- Barchi in the west of Kabul city. Women chanting “cabinet without women is unsuccessful”.#Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/sYRJ2DyD75 — Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 8, 2021

However, hours after the protests, the Taliban announced their new government, including UN-blacklisted Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as Prime Minister and Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.