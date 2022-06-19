'I'm good': Joe Biden falls while getting off bike after beach ride in Delware
The US president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike
President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.
"I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.
Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to
dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.
The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine," according to a White House statement.
Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.
The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Capitol riots: Enough evidence to consider unprecedented criminal indictment against Donald Trump
Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot announced that Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing Monday that focuses on the former president's effort to spread his lies about a stolen election
US Senate negotiators announce deal on gun control, breaking logjam
Although the proposal falls far short of tougher steps sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats, the accord was embraced by the president and enactment would signal a significant turnabout
Capitol riots hearings: Trump's false claims of 2020 poll fraud were dismantled, but he seemed 'detached from reality'
Donald Trump's 'big lie' of election fraud escalated and transformed into marching orders that summoned supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol on 6 January to block Biden's victory