IIFT Results 2021: NTA declares exam results at iift.nta.nic.in; here's how to check marks
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the entrance exam held for admission to MBA courses at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).
The examination was held on 24 January. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results at iift.nta.nic.in.
Here's how to check IIFT MBA IB Result 2021:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the IIFT MBA IB Result 2021 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to enter the login details.
Step 4: The IIFT MBA IB Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates need to check the result and download the page for further reference.
Here is the direct link to check the result.
According to Times Now, candidates will be selected based on the Computer Based Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment, and Interview.
Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion and Interview to be held in March-April 2021.
The rounds will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
