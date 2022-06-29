'If Vladimir Putin was a woman, he would not have embarked macho war of invasion, violence': Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is 'a perfect example of toxic masculinity'
Berlin: Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine is "a perfect example of toxic masculinity", he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for "more women in positions of power".
The British Prime Minister acknowledged that "of course people want the war to end", but for the moment "there's no deal available. Putin isn't making an offer of peace".
Western allies must support Ukraine to enable it to be in the best possible strategic position in the event that peace negotiations with Moscow do become possible, he added.
