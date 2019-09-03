"If I can hit a six with a bat, can’t I kill a man with a sword?" Javed Miandad threatens India over J&K

In a video which has gone viral on social media, former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad can be heard expressing solidarity with Kashmir and threatening India while brandishing a sword.

“Kashmiri brothers don’t worry. We are with you. Earlier I used a bat to hit a six, now I can use this sword...If I can hit a six with a bat, can’t I kill a man with a sword?” Miandad can be heard saying in the video, at a rally in Karachi.

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad threatening India while holding a sword: Pehle main balle se chakka marta tha, ab talwar se insaan maaronga (If I can hit six with a bat, why can't I swing sword.. I used to hit sixes with bat, now I'll kill humans with sword)... pic.twitter.com/blmK1XnbKS — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 1, 2019

The protest was apparently held to condemn India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, reported the Times of India.

The video comes on the back of his statement on 25 August, in which he had said that he would visit the Line of Control (LoC) with other sportsmen in a bid to propagate peace between the two countries.

Miandad had also said that everyone should work to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Tensions spiked between India and Pakistan after India revoked sections of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a move which was condemned by Pakistan.

With inputs from agencies