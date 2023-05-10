IDF putting more concrete barriers as protection against Hamas missiles

Israel is making significant progress in installing defensive walls at key junctions in the Gaza corridor to protect against Hamas anti-tank missiles, Israel’s Defence Ministry said.

The walls are designed to protect open areas through which Gaza corridor residents travel even in an emergency situation, it said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir signed a deal widening the project which will be handled by a mix of the ministry, the IDF and the Israel Roads Company, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The walls are not designed to protect areas from rockets coming from above, as that is what the Iron Dome and other Israeli missile defences are for, but from anti-tank missiles, as Hamas has already practised. In 2021, a military bus was shot at, a soldier was injured. The Jerusalem Post reports at least three such hits in quick succession.

The Times of Israel reported that two more people were killed in another Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon. Thus, the number of dead by the Israeli military in the operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which began on Tuesday, has risen to 15. The Palestinians have promised to avenge the victims, especially three high-ranking commanders.

The Israeli military says those killed are members of a terrorist group who were on their way to launch a rocket attack on the Gaza border. “The Palestinian branch of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip intended to launch an anti-tank guided missile attack on targets on the Israeli border but was targeted and eliminated,” the Times of Israel wrote, adding that the Israeli military had released drone footage of the event.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.