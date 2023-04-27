IAF takes biggest hit as Ukraine war affects Russian military supplies to India

India-Russia Ties: The Ukraine war has reportedly had a severe impact on Russia’s ability to supply weapons and critical military equipment to India.

According to media reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been the worst affected due to the current situation.

The impact of the Ukraine war has been so severe on Russia that the Russians have stated in writing that the delivery of the remaining two regiments of the S-400 Triumf air defence systems to India will not be completed within the original schedule.

These regiments of the S-400 Triumf missile system were to be deployed with the IAF. Despite the delay, defence officials have insisted that the operational preparedness of the Indian armed forces has not been affected.

Sources explained that the delay in supplies is due to a combination of the ongoing war, which has impacted their production capacity, and their need to focus internally rather than on exports, besides the payment roadblocks.

The fact that India and Russia are struggling to agree on a payment mechanism that doesn’t violate US sanctions has also affected the supply of military hardware between the two nations.

The Russians want payment in dollars which India is unable to do due to fears of US sanctions. Russia, on the other hand, is unwilling to accept payment in rupees due to concerns over exchange-rate volatility. India has also dismissed the option completing the deal with Russian rubles.

According to a Bloomberg report, India had given Russia the option of investing the rupees from weapons sales in Indian debt and capital markets to avoid stockpiling rupees. However, that proposal was rejected by the Russian government.

India is also unwilling to complete the payment with euros and dirhams – the currencies used to pay for discounted Russian oil – due to unfavorable exchange rates and concerns over possible sanctions by the US.

