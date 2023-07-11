WATCH: IAF contingent practices marching drills in Paris ahead of Bastille Day 2023

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent that landed in France last week has been practicing their marching drills ahead of the upcoming Bastille Day celebrations scheduled to be held in Paris on July 14.

Bastille Day, also known as the French National Day, marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 which is a major event of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Celebrations are held throughout France on July 14 to mark the occasion.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent taking part in the Bastille Day parade includes four Rafale fighter jets and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

India and France have a long history of cooperation, particularly in air power, as seen by the flypast and march of the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day.

"The flypast and marching by the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day follow a long association that the two nations share, especially in the field of air power," the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

"Many Indians like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan and Jumbo Majumdar fought over the skies of France during the two World Wars. Some, like Jumbo Majumdar, were also decorated for their gallant action, over the Falaise Gap, during the terminal phase of World War II," the statement added.

"The Indian Air Force has operated multiple French aircraft starting with the Ouragan."

This was followed by fighter aircraft like Breguet Alize, Mystere IVA, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and now, the Rafale. Helicopters like the Alouette-III & Lama continue to render yeoman services to India, especially in the remote Himalayan areas, it added.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain recently expressed the desire to have Indian troops participate in the parade and Indian Rafales in the sky to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

India and France are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership this year.