I2U2 framework still has a strong future, relationship with India 'stronger than ever', says White House

The White House on Wednesday said that the I2U2 framework still has a bright future and that the organisation is strengthening relationships among its member countries while claiming that the India-US relationship is “stronger than ever.”

I2U2 is a grouping — including India, Israel, UAE and the US — that aims for bolstering connectivity and cooperation in the Middle East region.

#WATCH | White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre, says “The visit (PM Modi’s visit to the US) last month was extremely successful and important. The relationship with India is stronger than ever and we announced a range of key deliverables and some of them are being… pic.twitter.com/rz0YZErOWD — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Reiterating that PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US was “extremely successful and important”, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre during a briefing said,” The relationship with India is stronger than ever and we announced a range of key deliverables and some of them are being implemented. We remain very optimistic as it relates to our long-term future and relationship with India and we believe that’s gonna continue.”

Pierre further said that the I2U2 framework is already deepening partnerships among the four countries and there is still a strong future with I2U2.

“We started that (I2U2) initiative a year ago. It was a shared vision of security and prosperous Middle East region, and keep them connected…I2U2 is already deepening partnerships among those four countries and beyond, and evidenced by existing projects and initiatives.

There is still a strong future with I2U2. We’re really excited about the prospects of that future,” the White House press secretary added.

Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to the US from 21-24 June, during which he led a special yoga event at the UN Headquarters, held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House and also addressed the UN Congress.

With inputs from agencies