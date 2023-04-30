World

'I Know How to Shoot': Zelenskyy says he would have fought back if Russians had attacked his office

When the war first began in February last year, Ukrainian officials revealed that Russian intelligence units tried to break into Kyiv but were defeated and failed to reach Bankova Street in the centre, home to the presidential offices

FP Staff April 30, 2023 08:15:42 IST
'I Know How to Shoot': Zelenskyy says he would have fought back if Russians had attacked his office

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via phone line, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2023. Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would have fought to the death had the Russians stormed his headquarters in Kyiv when the war began last year.

During an interview, Zelenskyy said that he carries a gun and knows how to shoot. “I know how to shoot. Could you imagine (a headline like) ‘The President of Ukraine is taken captive by Russians?’ This is a disgrace. I believe this would be a disgrace,” he said.

When the war first began in February last year, Ukrainian officials revealed that Russian intelligence units tried to break into Kyiv but were defeated and failed to reach Bankova Street in the centre, home to the presidential offices.

Related Articles

Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot, says Russian official

Explained: Why China is trying to play peacemaker between Ukraine and Russia

Other such failed attempts were made from the outskirts of Kyiv. Officials also reported several unsuccessful sabotage attempts inside the city.

“I think if they had gone inside, into the administration, we would not be here,” Zelenskiy said. It was not clear which Russian units he was referring to.

“No one would have been taken prisoner because we had a very seriously prepared defence of Bankova Street. We would have been there to the last,” he added.

During the interview, he was also asked if he owned a pistol and knew how to shoot to which he said he did. However, he denied assumptions about killing himself with that gun rather than being captured by enemy forces.

“No, no, no. It’s not (to shoot) myself. To shoot back, surely,” he assured.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 08:15:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ukraine's foreign minister to visit Iraq
World

Ukraine's foreign minister to visit Iraq

During his visit, Kuleba is expected to hold talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia
World

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on key route to Armenia

"The units of the Azerbaijani Border Service established a border checkpoint on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, at the entrance of the Lachin-Khankendi road," the state border service said, adding it was a response to a similar move by Armenia

South Korea's President says doors open for possible military aid to Ukraine
World

South Korea's President says doors open for possible military aid to Ukraine

A key U.S. ally and a major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea has so far tried to avoid antagonising Russia due to its companies operating there and Moscow's influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Western countries for weapons supply.