'I Know How to Shoot': Zelenskyy says he would have fought back if Russians had attacked his office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would have fought to the death had the Russians stormed his headquarters in Kyiv when the war began last year.

During an interview, Zelenskyy said that he carries a gun and knows how to shoot. “I know how to shoot. Could you imagine (a headline like) ‘The President of Ukraine is taken captive by Russians?’ This is a disgrace. I believe this would be a disgrace,” he said.

When the war first began in February last year, Ukrainian officials revealed that Russian intelligence units tried to break into Kyiv but were defeated and failed to reach Bankova Street in the centre, home to the presidential offices.

Other such failed attempts were made from the outskirts of Kyiv. Officials also reported several unsuccessful sabotage attempts inside the city.

“I think if they had gone inside, into the administration, we would not be here,” Zelenskiy said. It was not clear which Russian units he was referring to.

“No one would have been taken prisoner because we had a very seriously prepared defence of Bankova Street. We would have been there to the last,” he added.

During the interview, he was also asked if he owned a pistol and knew how to shoot to which he said he did. However, he denied assumptions about killing himself with that gun rather than being captured by enemy forces.

“No, no, no. It’s not (to shoot) myself. To shoot back, surely,” he assured.

With inputs from agencies

