'I am more experienced than anybody': US President Biden says his age has brough him 'wisdom'
US President Joe Biden, who announced his re-election bid last month, said that his old age has brought him wisdom.
“I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” the 80-year-old president said during an interview with MSNBC. This was his first interview with the media since he launched his election campaign last week.
Biden, who will turn 86 by the end of his second term, added, “I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”
Biden’s re-election bid has been seen sceptically due to his age.
Biden, who already holds the title of being the oldest president in America’s history, will turn 82 by the time he gets re-elected and 86 by the time he ends his second term.
Biden has undergone a medical examination to test his fitness ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in the US.
Results of medical examination
Joe Biden’s medical examination was conducted by Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president who concluded, “The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”
In a letter, O’Connor said that Biden also underwent an “extremely detailed” neurological exam, the results of which did not find any brain disorders or motor weakness.
He was also cleared of any neurological disease or Parkinson’s Disease.
With inputs from agencies
