Hurricane Leslie may become post-tropical cyclone on Saturday - NHC

(Reuters) - Atlantic Hurricane Leslie is expected to transition into a hurricane-force post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Weakening is forecast after Leslie moves inland over the Iberian Peninsula, and the post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate by Monday," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Leslie, a Category 1 hurricane, is located about 895 miles (1,445 kilometres) south south-west of Lisbon, Portugal, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h), NHC said.

The storm is expected to bring significant wind and rain impacts to portions of Portugal and Spain Saturday night and Sunday, the forecaster said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

