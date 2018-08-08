Hurricane Hector: All you need to know about the tropical storm approaching Hawaii's Big Island

Hurricane Hector, which has now been classified as a Category Four storm is expected to pass about 150 miles south of Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday.

Hurricane Hector has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) with stronger gusts possible. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Honolulu expect the storm to lose strength over the next two days. Hurricane-force winds extend about 30 miles (45 kilometers) from Hector's center and tropical storm-force winds can reach up to 90 miles (150 kilometres) from the eye outwards.

Hawaii County officials are urging residents to secure loose items and be prepared for changing conditions and a tropical storm warning has been issued by the state. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Category Four storm on the Saffir Simpson scale is capable of doing widespread major structural and infrastructure damage; it can easily tear off roofing, shatter windows, uproot palm trees and turn them into projectiles that can kill people. Category Four strength was the maximum attained by Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana in 2005.

According to AL, Hector is forecast to stay on a westward path and pass 100 to 150 miles south of the Big Island on Wednesday. Hector's strongest winds are confined to about 40 miles from the eye and are not expected to affect the island.

According to Express UK, the swirling vortex is expected to grow into a "major hurricane" on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds that could reach at least 111 miles per hour

Hurricane Hector was formed far out in the Pacific Ocean on 2 August with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It was centered about 1,135 miles (1,825 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and it was moving toward the west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Late Friday, Hurricane Hector, swirling in the Pacific some 1,700 miles (2,760 km) east of the Big Island, grew into a “major hurricane”, and its maximum sustained winds reached 120 mph (195 km per hour), the US National Hurricane Center said.

According to Hawaii News Now, a high surf warning has been issued for east-facing shores of Hawaii Island for 12-13 foot waves and for east-facing shores of Maui for six to 10 feet surf in effect from 6 pm Wednesday. Higher than usual tides will combine with the large surf to increase the threat of coastal inundation.

Hawaii is said to hold its primary elections this weekend. On the Big Island's southeastern corner, that means voters are gearing up for the polls even as a volcano oozes lava and Hurricane Hector aims for waters to the south.

