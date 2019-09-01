You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Hurricane Dorian evolves into Category 5 storm, to hit Abaco Island in Bahamas, say US weather forecasters

World Agence France-Presse Sep 01, 2019 21:21:29 IST

  • Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a catastrophic Category 5 storm on Sunday, packing 160 mph (267 kph) winds

  • 'The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds,' tweeted Miami-based National Hurricane Center

  • The slow moving storm was expected to linger over the Bahamas through Sunday and much of Monday, unleashing storm surges of 10 to 15-feet

Miami: Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a catastrophic Category 5 storm on Sunday, packing 160 mph (267 kph) winds as it was about to slam into the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, US weather forecasters said.

"#Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a tweet. "The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds," it said.

The slow moving storm was expected to linger over the Bahamas through Sunday and much of Monday, dumping up to 25 inches of rain in some areas and unleashing storm surges of 10 to 15-feet, forecasters said.

"If you're watching anybody in the Bahamas a very dangerous, dangerous situation," said Ken Graham, the NHC's director.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 21:21:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores