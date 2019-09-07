Hurricane Dorian: Donald Trump assures help in relief efforts to Bahamas, credits FEMA, US Coast Guard for work done so far

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday assured Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis of help in relief efforts after the island-nation was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

"Much work to be done by the Bahamian Government. We will help,'' Trump tweeted.

Minnis had earlier acknowledged the United States' help in dealing with the hurricane, which left about 30 people dead in the Caribbean country.

Highlighting this, Trump tweeted, "Thank you to Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for your very gracious and kind words in saying that without the help of the United States and me, there would have been many more casualties. I give all credit to FEMA, the US Coast Guard, & the brave people of the Bahamas."

The Bahamian PM had previously told CNN, "From day one, the United States was in our territory assisting us with all of our needs. Had it not been for the United States we would not have been advanced this far in the entire process."

"US aid has likely helped to lower the storm's death toll," Minnis added.

Moreover, Trump also thanked American businessman and philanthropist, Doug Manchester and appreciated the amount of time and money that he spent on helping to bring safety to the people of Bahamas.

Trump also hinted on making Manchester the next Ambassador to the Bahamas.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday. Trees were uprooted, communication lines were destroyed and scores of people were rendered homeless after their houses were flattened in the calamity.