Hungarian police has identified seven South Korean Victims of Budapest boat crash

World Reuters Jun 02, 2019 00:05:56 IST

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police on Saturday said they have identified seven South Koreans who died in a Budapest riverboat crash on Wednesday, without releasing their names.

"We could do that first using finger and palm prints taken from them, the corpses, and cooperating with South Korean authorities, and second, using photographs shown to victims' family members, who identified their relatives," police spokesman Kristof Gal said.

Seven South Korean citizens survived the crash and seven died, while 19 South Koreans and two Hungarians have been officially listed as missing for three days, all of them feared dead amid hostile conditions on the Danube river.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 00:05:56 IST

