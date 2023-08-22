Hun Manet confirmed as Cambodia's new PM in historic transfer of power

Cambodia’s newly elected parliament officially endorsed military general Hun Manet as prime minister on Tuesday. This marks a significant transfer of power in a rapidly changing nation that had been under the leadership of his father for almost four decades.

Hun Manet gained support from the majority of the National Assembly during the live televised proceedings.

His father, Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge guerrilla and self-proclaimed strongman, has committed to staying active in politics in various capacities for a minimum of ten years.

A West Point military academy graduate in the United States, Hun Manet rapidly ascended the ranks of Cambodia’s armed forces, holding positions such as head of counter-terrorism, deputy chief of his father’s personal security unit, army chief, and deputy military commander, reported Reuters.

He is also highly educated, with a masters degree from New York University and a doctorate from Britain’s Bristol University, both in economics, in stark contrast to his father, who had no formal education.

Hun Manet’s first months in office will be watched by major powers for signs of whether he favours a more liberal approach and improvements in Cambodia’s strained ties with the West, or plans to keep the authoritarian status quo of his father and remain in China’s sphere of influence.

Little is known about Hun Manet’s vision for Cambodia, a country of 16 million people, few of whom have lived under a leader other than his father.

With inputs from agencies