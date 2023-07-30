Humans2Venus: Makers of the Titanic submarine that had imploded in sea now building 'floating colony' on Venus

A month after a catastrophic implosion inside a nuclear submarine, meant for underwater tourism, took lives of five billionaires, OceanGate, the company that had manufactured it, has set its sights on an audacious new endeavor: establishing a human settlement in the atmosphere of Venus by the year 2050.

This visionary project called Humans2Venus is being spearheaded through a private venture of Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, which aims to create a permanent human presence on the challenging planet.

OceanGate faced scrutiny after the tragic incident during a trip to explore the Titanic shipwreck on June 18. The expedition ended in disaster when the Titan submersible experienced a catastrophic explosion, resulting in the loss of five lives, including CEO Stockton Rush.

Undeterred by the setbacks, Guillermo remains steadfast in his belief that space exploration can be made more affordable through privately-funded ventures like Humans2Venus. The ambitious goal is to establish a floating colony on Venus, despite the planet’s harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, a carbon dioxide-filled atmosphere, and sulfuric acid rain.

Guillermo is convinced that the potential of colonizing Venus is even more promising than the idea of sending a million people to live on Mars by 2050. He sees this project as a pivotal breakthrough that could propel humanity forward, avoiding stagnation and complacency.

The key to making this vision a reality lies in designing a space station capable of enduring the severe conditions present in Venus’ atmosphere. Research indicates that a specific region about 30 miles above the planet’s surface could potentially sustain human life due to its lower temperatures and reduced pressure.

While Guillermo acknowledges the immense challenges, he draws inspiration from Venus’ similarity in size and mass to Earth, including comparable surface gravity. In February, he shared a blog post on Humans2Venus’ website outlining the reasons for choosing Venus as the location for the colony.

This dream of human colonization beyond Earth traces back to Guillermo’s childhood when he envisioned himself as the commander of the first human community on Mars. Over the years, he has actively supported ventures that align with this aspiration. OceanGate was one such initiative that aimed to bridge the gap between Earth and the cosmos through underwater exploration and crewed submersibles.

Regarding the Titanic expedition tragedy, Guillermo defended OceanGate, emphasizing the risks inherent in operating at the extreme depths of the ocean. He stressed that all missions involving submersibles, whether manned or robotic, carry such risks.

The incident occurred when the Titan submersible was exploring the Titanic wreckage about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland. Communication was lost with the vessel an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent, and it was reported missing eight hours later. After extensive search efforts, wreckage from the submersible was discovered on the ocean floor, and all five crew members were tragically lost.

Guillermo clarified that the purpose of such expeditions is not to conduct “joyrides” to the Titanic wreck but rather to pay respect to the site as a grave and document it for posterity. The ocean’s vast expanse offers endless possibilities for exploration, and the mystique surrounding the Titanic’s resting place has drawn explorers for over a century.

As Guillermo Söhnlein continues his quest to establish a human settlement on Venus, the world watches with anticipation and wonder at the possibility of such an extraordinary feat. The dream of inhabiting another planet may become a reality, and the future of humanity’s interplanetary journey could be forever altered by this audacious vision.