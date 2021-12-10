Human Rights Day 2021: From theme to significance, here’s everything you need to know

The day is observed to raise awareness about rights that all human beings are entitled to, irrespective of factors such as religion, sex, language, race, colour, nationality and so on

Human Rights Day is observed and celebrated on 10 December across the globe to raise awareness about rights that all human beings are entitled to, irrespective of factors such as religion, sex, language, race, colour, nationality and so on. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations on 10 December, 1948.

Theme:

Amid the pandemic, the theme this year for Human Rights Day is “Equality - Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights.” This theme relates to the Declaration's Article 1, which states every person is born free and equal in rights and dignity.

For the unversed, equality has been aligned with the 2030 Agenda, with the objective of leaving no one behind in terms of Sustainable Development.

With this agenda, the UN aims to address and find solutions for deep-rooted forms of discrimination in societies, including those against girls and women, people of African descent, LGBTI people, migrants and people with disabilities, among others.

History and Significance:

In the year 1948, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Declaration, which has been translated into over 500 languages, is the most widely read document in the world.

The date of 9 December was later selected to mark Human Right Day. The day sees the global body raise awareness about the rights that should be accorded to every person throughout the world. On this day, the United Nations also encourages countries around the world to create equal opportunities for everyone.

Details on Human Rights Council:

This Council comprises of 47 elected UN member states who are responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights globally. The member states also have the right to address situations of human rights violations and make recommendations about the same,

Additionally, human rights are upheld and protected by any specific country laws, international rules and treaties that are globally signed.

