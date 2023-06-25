Human remains found in search for missing British actor Julian Sands

Authorities have discovered human remains in Southern California, near the area where the search for missing British actor Julian Sands has been ongoing.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, civilian hikers alerted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after finding the remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. Positive identification of the remains is expected to be completed next week.

The search for Sands, who went missing while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles in January, had been primarily focused on the Mount Baldy area. Investigators had traced pings from his cell phone to that location.

However, due to inclement weather and challenging conditions, the active search had been largely inactive until resuming recently.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff members, supported by two helicopters and drone crews, participated in the search efforts. They scoured remote areas across Mount Baldy, conducting aerial assessments and searches.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department noted that certain parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to hazardous alpine conditions, including steep terrain covered in over 10 feet of ice and snow.

Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson for the department, previously stated that the search efforts had to be suspended in January due to severe weather and the risk of avalanches.

Julian Sands is recognized for his television roles, such as Vladimir Bierko in the fifth season of “24” and Jor-El, Superman’s father, in “Smallville.” He also appeared as the protagonist in two installments of the “Warlock” horror movie franchise and has credits in films like “Arachnophobia” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.