Huge fire breaks out in Greater Manchester: Sky News

(Reuters) - A large fire has broken out on Saddleworth Moor in the Greater Manchester region in England, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2GOhKfv late on Tuesday.

Other details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.