Hug Day 2022: Some of Bollywood's memorable hugging scenes to celebrate this day

Hugs are an expression of love and care; and couples share their affection by hugging each other on this day

The season of love is here! Romance is in the air as celebrations for Valentine’s week continue with much pomp and fervour. People are spending quality time with their loved ones, while many have confessed their feelings to their love interest.

The festivities of love last for an entire week and each day has its own romantic significance. The sixth day of this week, 12 February is celebrated as Hug Day. Hugs are an expression of love and care; and couples share their affection by hugging each other on this day.

This sweet magical gesture has the power to convey love in its deepest form and has been used a number of times in Indian cinema. Many on-screen couples have portrayed some lovely hugs in movies, giving an all new meaning to romance in our lives.

As we celebrate Hug Day this year, we bring to you some of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen hugs that will undoubtedly fill your day with warmth and intimacy.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj and Simran will always be remembered in Bollywood for their eternal love story. When the duo reunited in the mustard fields of Punjab, the hugging scene between them stole many hearts. The sound of a mandolin, SRK’s passionate eyes and his signature wide spread arms, all created the perfect cinematic moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zara

The King of romance travels all the way to Pakistan only to meet his lady-love Zara. Zara’s hug means the world to Veer as it shows how much she loves him. This scene rules many hearts even today and displays why hugs are a perfect example of love and affection.

Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar

Heer is madly in love with Jordan. She asks him to give a tight and long hug to find out how intense is the intimacy between the two. Try re-creating this scene with your potential love interest to make things more romantic on Valentine's Week.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met

An abusive and humorous phone-call made to an ex-lover followed by an intense, passionate hug between Aditya and Geet. The sizzling chemistry between Kapoor and Khan created in this scene is unforgettable.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

From falling in love, to being separated and reuniting forever, this movie’s leading couple finally meet at the end of the film and embrace each other in a long-lasting hug. Bunny also proposes to Naina in the end and this will definitely encourage you to plan your Valentine’s Week more romantically.

Sanjay Dutt with Jaadu ki Jhappi in Munnabhai MBBS

While hug day is mostly celebrated to express love to a partner, a hug holds a lot of significance in showing support and care. This gesture possesses the magic to relieve a burdened soul and also show how much they mean to us. Dutt’s Jaadu ki Jhappi will fondly be remembered by all of us.

