Elon Musk’s Alt Profiles: How Twitter ‘stole’ an account that Elon Musk uses as his secret profile

Elon Musk recently revealed one of his burner profiles, or secret profiles that he uses to test Twitter’s features and possibly to keep track of what people are saying about him. A new report has now surfaced that revealed the ridiculously wild story about how Musk got his alt account.

One of Musk’s confirmed burner profiles is “@e” a very old and rare form of profile, that was made when single-character user names were still allowed on the Platform. Rest assured, “@e” must have been one of the very first accounts that was made on the platform.

Also read: Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue hopes dashed: Less than 5% of legacy accounts paid for Twitter Blue

Zoe Schiffer of Platformer, in a tweet, has revealed that the person to whom it originally belonged to, had no intention of giving it up for Musk. However, when Musk took over Twitter in November last year, he asked the engineers at Twitter to take the profile away from the original user, and hand it over to him. The engineers complied.

Before the account is a high-value account, mainly because of its single-character username, it was often the target of hackers and was often suspended because of suspicious log int activity.

After one such attack, Twitter simply refused to let the original owner have the account back, and instead chose to give it to Musk as he requested.

Interestingly, after the account was taken away from its original user, it had only three followers – NASA, an American magazine called LAist, and Elon Musk.

Musk’s burner account may not be his only one.

Also read: Twitter’s Blue Tick Mystery: How did dead celebs like Sushant Singh Rajput, and Michael Jackson ‘pay’ for the label?

Earlier this week, a screenshot tweeted by Musk’s primary account had the avatar of another account, and Twitter users identified “@Ermnmusk” as the likely profile.

At first sight, everything appears to be normal. The account’s header reads “Elon Test,” and the majority of the entries are harmless.

However, “@Ermnmusk’s” answers contain some weird content. At times, it seems to replicate Musk’s own quirky humour, and at times, it impersonates his son.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.