Google held its highly anticipated yearly event, Google I/O. During the event, the technology behemoth unveiled 25 fresh Google products and features, all leveraging PaLM 2, its cutting-edge language model.

Additionally, the Google team provided insights into the future enhancements of Bard, their AI-powered chatbot, which was introduced in February of this year. Bard is set to receive significant upgrades over time, enabling it to deliver more visually-oriented responses. Furthermore, the AI chatbot is now accessible to users worldwide, including those in India, where Google Bard can be accessed.

How to access and use Bard in India

To access Google Bard, which is now available in over 180 countries and territories, including India, follow these steps:

Visit bard.google.com. On the website, you will find a message indicating that the chatbot is still undergoing testing. Look for the option that says ‘Try Bard’ and click on it. A prompt will appear, asking you to accept Google’s privacy policy. Once you accept the privacy policy, Bard will be accessible to you, and you can begin exploring and using the chatbot.

Google aims to gather user feedback and make continuous improvements to Bard, introducing new features in the future. The company is committed to expanding Bard’s availability to even more locations, with additional countries and territories expected to gain access soon.

Still room for improvement

It’s important to note that Bard is currently in an experimental stage, as cautioned by Google. There is a message displayed below the prompt bar stating, “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views.”

Furthermore, Google plans to expand Bard’s language support. While the AI chatbot is already accessible in Japanese and Korean, the company is progressing towards adding support for an additional 40 languages in the near future.

During the Google I/O event, Google provided a glimpse into the future capabilities of Bard. One of the announced features is its increased focus on providing ‘visual’ responses. This means that in the coming updates when you ask Bard questions like “Best places to visit in Delhi” or “Best restaurants in XYZ area,” the AI chatbot will not only provide text-based answers but also include relevant images in its responses.

Google’s official blog post about Bard states, “In addition to text, you’ll get a helpful response along with rich visuals to give you a much better sense of what you’re exploring.”

Bard aims to be very visual in nature, rather than relying on text

Additionally, users will have the ability to include images in their prompts alongside text. This can be achieved by combining Google Lens with Bard, enabling users to provide visual references or context to enhance their interactions with the chatbot.

To illustrate how the enhanced visual capabilities of Bard will work, Google’s blog post provides an example: “Let’s say you want to have some fun using a photo of your dogs. You can upload it and prompt Bard to ‘write a funny caption about these two.’ Using Google Lens, Bard will analyze the photo, identify the dog breeds, and generate a few creative captions within seconds.”

In addition, Bard will be seamlessly integrated with various Google apps and services such as Docs, Drive, Gmail, and Maps. This integration will provide users with a comprehensive experience across multiple platforms. Users will have the ability to access and utilize the features of these apps within the Bard interface, offering enhanced convenience and functionality.

Google partnering up with others for Bard

Furthermore, Bard will have the capability to collaborate with external partners and leverage web-based services. Through extensions developed by external partners, Bard will be able to perform tasks and offer functionalities previously not available.

As an example, Google plans to integrate Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, into Bard. This integration will enable users to transform their creative ideas into high-quality images quickly, which can be further edited or incorporated into designs using Adobe Express. This expansion of capabilities aims to spark users’ imagination and enable them to achieve more with Bard.

