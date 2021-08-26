How Pakistan's Imran Khan is making a career in controversial, meaningless and avoidable comments

From getting the population of India wrong to saying that Japan and Germany share border, the Pakistan prime minister has often been the target of social media trolls

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been on news ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and he have endorsed the takeover, describing it as 'Afghanistan has broken the shackles of slavery'. While his statement raised eyebrows across the world, it does not come as a surprise given his three years in office have been interspersed with such controversial, sometimes hilarious, comments. Let's look at a few:

Beef with technology

Khan recently linked sexual assault with the misuse of mobile phones. While speaking about the 'correct usage' of modern technology, Khan on 25 August said sexual crimes are on the rise in Pakistan due to the "misuse" of mobile phones.

Victim shaming

In June this year, Khan in an interview with Axios’ journalist Jonathan Swan on HBO said, “If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots. It’s common sense.” Following widespread flak, he backtracked on his remark saying he would "never say such a stupid thing."

Fake video

Khan also hit the headlines when he shared a six-year-old video shot in Bangladesh from his verified Twitter handle in 2020 with the line, “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP.”

'Slip of tongue'

Khan courted controversy when he described slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden a 'shaheed' (martyr) while speaking in the Parliament. Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later clarified that it was a "slip of the tongue".

West is to blame

Khan has recently blamed the English medium education system, inherited from the colonial rulers, for distancing him from his religion and culture. He said the British built such schools to "create an elite class in (undivided) India which is Indian in colour but thinks like us (the British), has our attitudes and through whom we can govern such a big continent".

In a similar vein, earlier this year, in an interview with Geo News, Khan said sexual violence was a product of ‘obscenity,’ which he described as a Western import.

Population goof-up

Earlier this month Khan said, "New Zealand with a population of 40-50 lakh defeated India with a population of 1 billion and 300 crore in the World Test Championship final." India has a population of around 136 crore or 1.3 billion.

نہ کیتا کرو میرے کپتان

آپس میں ہزاروں میل دور ممالک کی سرحدیں ملانے کے بعد اب آبادی گننا شروع

عمران خان فرماتے ہیں کہ ہندوستان کی آبادی ایک ارب 3 سو کروڑ ہے

حوصلہ میرے کپتان حوصلہ#KaptanSySekhoMurad pic.twitter.com/HMIpVa8R3M — Syed Aoon Sherazi (@Aoon_Syed) August 1, 2021