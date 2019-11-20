How #FartGate dominated Twitter trends and continues to remain a hot topic of debate in the US

On Tuesday night, #FartGate dominated trends on Twitter over an alleged moment of flatulence . During a live interview on news channel MSNBC’s Hardball show, host Chris Matthews was discussing the latest developments in the on-going impeachment hearing with US representative Eric Swalwell when a strange sound, that sounded a lot like a fart shifted viewers’ attention.

Even though there was no reaction from the US representative or the host, the clip was uploaded on Twitter within few minutes.

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019

Soon the video clip went viral and the incident turned into a meme-fest on the micro-blogging site.

Will AOC and Greta Thornburg condemn the horrific release of methane by Eric Swalwell??#fartgate — bamaguy55 (@bamaguy55) November 19, 2019

Pluto was demoted as a planet, but Eric Swalwell is now secure among the gas giants. #FartGate pic.twitter.com/q3wHNe4dEe — Ron Franklin (@RonaldBFranklin) November 19, 2019

Many users also thanked #FartGate for bringing uniting people who are otherwise divided due to the on-going impeachment hearings against US president Donald Trump.

took @ericswalwell blasting one on live TV to bring the nation together if only for a moment. #ThanksEric#Fartgate — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 19, 2019

Watching everyone come together for #fartgate is so pure and beautiful. This is Christmas. This is Hands Across America. This is Baby Jessica. Nobody can take this away from us. 💨 — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) November 19, 2019

While many debated on whether or not they heard a fart while few posted “proof” of their claims.

I don't buy it. I've worked in broadcasting / sound production, and there's no possible way the fart would sound that way if Swalwell ripped it. The ambient sound on his voice due to the large room he's in isn't on the fart at all. It would echo for at least a second.#fartgate https://t.co/DNjUfORsWC — Thee Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop) November 19, 2019

* me in an overcoat talking to a journalist in a dark parking garage * You really think it was Eric Swalwell who farted on Hardball? * hands over envelope * Connect the dots pic.twitter.com/WClqbeIiHf — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 19, 2019

Amidst the debate, the show’s official handle tweeted claiming that the sound came from a mug being scraped across a desk.

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists - it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw — Hardball (@hardball) November 19, 2019

However, Twitter was in no mood to buy the theory as one user said, “ Of all the sounds on Earth, it was the least like a mug on a desk.”

Of all the sounds on Earth, it was the least like a mug on a desk — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 19, 2019

I’ve isolated and slowed the moment of the fart. You can clearly see Swalwell brace forward, tense up for a moment, and then relax. He dealt it. pic.twitter.com/Nzo93RoNfR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2019

A journalist from BuzzFeed, sent Swalwell a DM to ask for comment, and tweeted his response of denial.

Good to see a member of Congress just speaking the truth without partisan spin: pic.twitter.com/eSnRbnt92G — Addy Baird (@addysue) November 19, 2019

The debate didn’t just limit itself on Twitter but found its way to the talk shows. Hosts in the US and UK reacted to the incident with these reenactments:

Today was another day of impeachment hearings, but everyone’s talking about one sound: pic.twitter.com/Ax0HIav7HZ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2019

