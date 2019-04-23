'How embarassing': Imran Khan gets roasted online for speaking about 'industry at Germany-Japan border'

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan left many scratching their heads when he spoke in great detail at a press conference about the "border between Germany and Japan".

He made this statement at a joint press briefing with Iran president Hassan Rouhani.

In a video that has been widely shared on Twitter, Khan is heard saying, "The more trade you have with each other, your ties automatically get stronger. Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until, after the Second World War, they decided that they would have, on the border region of Germany and Japan, joint industries. So now, there is no question of them having bad relations."

Soon enough, Opposition leaders in Pakistan, as also several other Twitter users, took a dig at Khan for his gaffe. Pakistan's People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked at Khan's University of Oxford background. "Our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket (sic)," he said.

😳 our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket. https://t.co/XJoycRsLG9 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 23, 2019

Several people made references to 'Im the Dim', an unflattering moniker for the Pakistan prime minister from his days in the United Kingdom. For instance, Indian strategic analyst Brahma Chellaney said, "'Im the Dim' believes that Germany and Japan share a common border, along which, according to him, they have 'set up joint industries'. It's no wonder that the Pakistan military generals are so happy with their newest puppet who lets them call the shots."

Germany and Japan had joint borders. Says the PM Imran Khan. On a lighter Note he means Border of hearts , he meant border of feelings, and the border of ambitions, but you won't understand this 😁😁😂 — SAIF AWAN (@saifullahawan40) April 23, 2019

Jaise $200 billion Wapis aa gaye, jaise Pakistan Sweden ki taraha democratic socialist republic bunn raha hai jaise bhainsain bechney aur poultry farming ne Economy ko turnaround ker diya hai ussi alternate universe mein Japan and Germany do share a border. — Wasim Saqib (@wsaqib) April 23, 2019

This is not the first time that Khan has been trolled for a geographical blunder. In December, he was mocked for describing Africa as "an emerging country" at a public address.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.