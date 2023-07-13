How ‘chiplets’ are emerging as a core part of China’s tech strategy

The sale of zGlue’s patents in 2021 was unremarkable except for one detail: the technology it had, aimed to reduce the time and cost of chip manufacturing, appeared 13 months later in the patent portfolio of Chipuller, a firm in China’s southern tech capital Shenzhen.

Chipuller bought chiplet technology, a low-cost method of packaging groups of microscopic semiconductors to build one strong brain capable of powering everything from data centres to domestic appliances.

According to a Reuters analysis of hundreds of patents in the US and China, as well as dozens of Chinese government procurement documents, research papers and grants, local and central government policy documents, and interviews with Chinese chip executives, the previously unreported technology transfer coincides with a push for chiplet technology in China that began about two years ago.

According to industry insiders, chiplet technology has grown even more vital to China because the United States blocked it from accessing advanced tools and materials needed to create today’s most cutting-edge chips, and it now mainly underlies the country’s goals for semiconductor self-sufficiency.

“US-China competition is on the same starting line,” Chipuller chairman Yang Meng said about chiplet technology in an interview with Reuters. “In other (chip technologies) there is a sizeable gap between China and the United States, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan.”

Barely mentioned before 2021, Chinese authorities have highlighted chiplets more frequently in recent years, according to a Reuters review. At least 20 policy documents from local to central governments referred to it as part of a broader strategy to increase China’s capabilities in “key and cutting-edge technologies”.

“Chiplets have a very special meaning for China given the restrictions on wafer fabrication equipment,” said Charles Shi, a chip analyst for brokerage Needham. “They can still develop 3D stacking or other chiplet technology to work around those restrictions. That’s the grand strategy, and I think it might even work.”

Beijing is quickly using chiplet technology in applications ranging from artificial intelligence to self-driving cars, with organisations ranging from tech behemoth Huawei Technologies to military institutions investigating its usage.

According to a survey of company announcements, further significant investments in the area are on the horizon.

China’s chiplet advantage

Chiplets, or little chips, can be as small as a grain of sand or as large as a thumbnail and are assembled in a process known as advanced packaging.

It’s a technology that the worldwide chip industry has increasingly adopted in recent years, as chip production prices have skyrocketed in the battle to build transistors so thin that they’re now measured in atoms.

Bonding chiplets firmly together can aid in the development of more powerful systems without reducing transistor size since the numerous chips can function as one brain.

Apple’s high-end computer lines, as well as Intel and AMD’s more powerful CPUs, utilise chiplet technology.

According to Dongguan Securities, China accounts for around one-quarter of the worldwide semiconductor packaging and testing business.

While some argue that China now has an edge in exploiting chiplet technology, Chipuller chairman Yang noted that the fraction of China’s packaging business that can be termed advanced is “not very large.”

Under the correct conditions, chiplets that are tailored to the customer’s demands may be built rapidly, in “three to four months, which is China’s unique advantage,” according to Yang.

According to import statistics issued by China’s customs department, China’s acquisition of chip packing equipment increased to $3.3 billion in 2021 from a previous record of $1.7 billion in 2018, however it dropped to $2.3 billion last year due to the chip industry slowdown.

Since early 2021, researchers from the Chinese military People’s Liberation Army and the universities it runs have been publishing research papers on chiplets, and state-run and PLA-affiliated laboratories are looking to use chips made using domestic chiplet technology, according to six tenders published over the last three years.

According to government papers, millions of dollars in funding have been made to academics specialising in chiplet technology, and dozens of smaller firms have popped up around China in recent years to fulfil local demand for innovative packaging solutions like chiplets.

Chiplets on the table

Against the backdrop of escalating US-China tension, Chinese company Chipuller acquired 28 patents either owned by zGlue or invented by people whose names are on zGlue’s patents, according to an analysis using IP management technology firm Anaqua’s Acclaim IP database.

The acquisition was through a two-step transfer, first through British Virgin Islands-registered North Sea Investment Co Ltd, according to documents seen by Reuters and confirmed by Yang.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful Treasury-led committee that reviews transactions for potential threats to US security, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment about whether such sales would require their approval.

CFIUS lawyers Laura Black at Akin’s Trade Group, Melissa Mannino at BakerHostetler and Perry Bechky at Berliner Corcoran & Rowe say patent sales alone would not necessarily give CFIUS authority over the deal, as it depends whether the assets purchased constitute a US business.

Representative Mike Gallagher, an influential lawmaker whose select committee on China has pressed the Biden administration to take tougher stances on China, told Reuters zGlue’s case highlights the “urgent need to reform CFIUS”.

“(People’s Republic of China) entities should not be able to act with impunity to take advantage of distressed US firms to transfer their IP to China,” he said in an emailed statement.

Chipuller’s Yang said zGlue’s lawyer communicated with both CFIUS and the Department of Commerce to ensure the sale to North Sea would not fall foul of export controls.

These discussions did not include mention of Chipuller or the possibility of a Chinese entity ending up in possession of the patents, according to a Chipuller spokesperson.

“Everything was done very transparently and in accordance with (US) law,” Yang said.

Yang said he considered himself a founder of zGlue as he became an investor in the company in 2015, soon after its formation, and later became a director and chairman.

CFIUS visited zGlue offices in 2018 to conduct an investigation because the company’s largest non-US investor, Yang, was from China, the chairman said.

“So we have spent a lot of time communicating with CFIUS,” Yang said, adding that Chipuller currently does not supply any Chinese military or US-sanctioned entities.

Chipuller isn’t the only firm with chiplet technology.

Huawei, China’s tech and chip design giant that has been put on the US’s most restricted list, has been actively filing chiplet patents.

Huawei published over 900 chiplet-related patent applications and grants last year in China, up from 30 in 2017, according to Anaqua’s director of analytics solutions Shayne Phillips.

Huawei declined to comment.

Reuters identified over a dozen announcements over the past two years for new factories or expansions of existing ones from companies using chiplet technology in manufacturing across China’s tech sector, representing an investment totalling over 40 billion yuan.

They include domestic giants TongFu Microelectronics and JCET Group, as well as fast-growing startups such as Beijing ESWIN Technology Group, which spent 5.5 billion yuan on a factory for its chiplet-focused subsidiary that began operating in April.

One article published in May by an outlet run by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) urged big Chinese tech firms the use of domestic packaging companies such as TongFu to help build China’s self-sufficiency in computing power.

“Use Chiplet technology to break through the United States’ siege of my country’s advanced process chips,” it said.

MIIT did not respond to a request for comment.

Chipuller chairman Yang puts it this way: “Chiplet technology is the core driving force for the development of the domestic semiconductor industry,” he said on the company’s official WeChat channel. “It is our mission and duty to bring it back to China.”

($1 = 7.2205 Chinese yuan renminbi)